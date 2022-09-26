Millwall contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Millwall’s main focus will undoubtedly be on their current campaign, but the club will surely be keeping an eye on next summer’s contract situations.

The Lions have a number of players that will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The end of the previous campaign saw the London club lose players such as talisman Jed Wallace after he failed to sign new contracts and the club may see this happen again at the end of this season.

Here we look at the Millwall players out of contract next summer and whether or not they have one-year extension options…

Jake Cooper

The centre-back has been an integral member of the squad ever since joining from Reading in 2017. Cooper has made 263 appearances in all competitions for the Lions but could see his time at the Den come to an end with no extension option currently in his contract.

As per Transfermarkt, the ‘long-term’ deal he signed in 2020 is up next summer.

Benik Afobe

The striker joined Millwall on a permanent basis this summer having previously impressed during loan spells.

Afobe signed an initial 12-month contract in June with no suggestion of an extension currently being in place.

Scott Malone

The Englishman has been a mainstay in the squad since joining in 2018. Malone has made 90 league appearances for the club but is reportedly out of contract next summer.

Mason Bennett

The attacker has featured sporadically for the Lions since joining and is currently spending time on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury against Coventry City last month.

Transfermarkt has his deal expiring next summer but reports said in 2021 he had signed a long-term deal, though no length was mentioned – so it will be hoped further clarity on his situation can emerge sooner rather than later.

Shaun Hutchinson

The veteran defender has been an ever-present force since joining from rival club Fulham in 2016. Hutchinson has been a great servant for the Lions, finding the net 13 times in 218 outings.

Hutchinson’s contract was initially set to expire at the end of this season but he has reportedly signed an extension that will see him stay in Bermondsey for a little while longer.

George Evans

Evans joined from Derby County in 2021 but has fallen down the pecking order since arriving. The Englishman’s contract is reportedly set to expire in June with no extension being in place it seems.

Bartosz Bialkowski

The experienced goalkeeper signed a one-year contract extension at the end of last season after putting in a number of impressive performances. There is currently no further extension in place within his contract.

George Long

The shot-stopper signed a two-year contract in 2021 and has struggled for game time, playing second fiddle to Bialkowski.

As it stands, it seems a departure will be on the cards if no extension is agreed.

Connal Trueman

Trueman is another player that has struggled for appearances since joining.

The goalkeeper’s contract ends in January next year due to being brought in on a short-term basis.