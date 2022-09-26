Latest Birmingham City news: Blues man has PL suitors, takeover update + more

Birmingham City return to action this coming weekend, with a trip to league leaders Sheffield United.

Birmingham City went into this international break on the back of a three-game unbeaten run, with John Eustace’s side winning two of those.

His side currently sit in 17th place of the Championship table having taken 12 points in total this season – they sit just one win away from the top-six though.

A tough run of games lies ahead with trips to Sheffield United and Middlesbrough next on the agenda, before a home game v Bristol City.

In recent Blues headlines though, Jordan James is said to be attracting interest from the top flight.

The 18-year-old featured 20 times in the Championship last season and he’s played nine times so far this season. Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that the midfielder has admirers in the top flight, but that James is currently happy at Birmingham City.

Elsewhere, another Birmingham City youngster who’s impressing is Jobe Bellingham, and Blues announced a few days ago that he’s signed a professional contract with the club.

He’s featured three times in the Championship so far this season.

Lastly, a recent report from Mirror revealed that Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez’s takeover of Birmingham City is moving forward, with the pair ‘close’ to announcing plans to redevelop the club’s St Andrew’s Stadium.

Birmingham City face possibly their toughest assignment under Eustace this weekend when they head to Bramall Lane, to face a Sheffield United side unbeaten since the opening day of the season and sitting in 1st.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.