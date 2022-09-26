Key Blackburn Rovers figure makes revelation over failed pursuit of Liverpool starlet

Blackburn Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton has revealed Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg had undergone his medical and completed media obligations with the club before the move fell through.

Blackburn Rovers were among the Championship sides heavily linked with van den Berg over the summer.

He was back with Liverpool at the time fresh off the back of a second successful loan stay with Preston North End. However, despite second-tier attention, it was Bundesliga side Schalke who ended up striking a deal for the Dutchman.

Now, speaking with Lancs Live, Rovers’ director of football Broughton revealed just how close the deal was.

Broughton revealed van den Berg had undergone his medical and done media obligations like press photos and interviews. Liverpool’s injury crisis caused a stall though but when it seemed a move might be finalised, Schalke pounced and Rovers turned their attentions elsewhere.

He said:

“We had the moving pieces with Sepp van den Berg and I think it is open knowledge that he was here, he did his medical, the interviews and the press shots. There was then an injury crisis at Liverpool and they weren’t prepared to sign that off, even though everything was done at our end.

“As that came towards the end, Liverpool had won 9-0 at home and we got the call to say that things could happen quite quickly.

“But Schalke then made a player sale to AC Milan overnight and things moved again.

“We weren’t prepared to wait for Sepp to make his mind up then and we had to move quickly. We were able to bring both Dom (Hyam) and Clinton (Mola) in after that. Of the six players signed, five players were identified very early in July. If you want your number one targets, you have to be patient with those.”

Kicking on elsewhere…

Although it would have been hoped van den Berg could come in, Rovers did manage to make some strong defensive additions.

And while he would have made for a strong signing, Broughton is right to have not waited around for a decision, as it could have led to them missing out on other targets like Dom Hyam and Clinton Mola.

Fingers crossed the saga hasn’t dented the relationship between Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool though.

The flow of loan players coming from Anfield has been fruitful for the Ewood Park outfit, with James Morton currently in Lancashire on a season-long basis.

Van den Berg has found regular time with Schalke though, giving him a good chance to prove himself at a higher level after already impressing in the Championship.