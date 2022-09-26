Huddersfield Town agree to name Bundesliga club’s no.2 as new manager, report claims

Huddersfield Town have agreed to name Hertha Berlin assistant manager Mark Fotheringham as their new manager, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Huddersfield Town decided to part ways with Danny Schofield earlier this month following a poor start to the new season.

Fans were sympathetic with the club legend’s struggles given the circumstances of his appointment and the Terriers’ difficult summer, but the search for a new boss has been going and speculation has been rife.

Only at the weekend was it said in The Sun that former boss David Wagner looked to be closing in on a return to Yorkshire.

However, one candidate for the role has been 38-year-old Scottish coach Mark Fotheringham and now, a report from Football Insider has claimed that Huddersfield Town have agreed a deal to make him their new boss after Schofield’s sacking.

He has agreed terms to take the reigns and could be appointed within 24 hours, their report states.

Another young coach comes in…

If Fotheringham is to be named as Huddersfield Town’s new boss, it will see the Championship club bring in another promising young coach as their new number one.

Dundee-born Fotheringham has spent his managerial career to date working as an assistant manager, holding said roles with Karlsruher, Cowdenbeath, FC Ingolstadt and currently Hertha Berlin, so he’s been working at a good level.

The Terriers have shown a willingness to back these young, ambitious coaches and it’s been fruitful before, though they do always look to be somewhat of a gamble, as it relies heavily on them being able to translate their coaching knowhow onto a wider scale.

Fotheringham comes with high praise though, making for another intriguing appointment at the John Smith’s Stadium.