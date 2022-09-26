Fresh insight emerges on Chelsea’s late summer move for Sheffield United standout

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge was subject of a late move by Chelsea, The Star has said, though a move failed to materialise because the Premier League club’s valuation fell short of the Blades’.

Sheffield United man Berge was at the centre of transfer speculation once again throughout the summer transfer window.

However, again, he ended up staying at Bramall Lane. That’s been a good thing for the Blades too, with the Norwegian midfielder starting the new season in flying form. He has so far this season, helping Paul Heckingbottom’s side to the top of the Championship table.

Since the closing of the window though, claims emerged that Berge was subject of late interest from Chelsea.

The Sheffield United man has acknowledged summer links and confirmed he had drawn attention but warned people not to believe everything they see. However, The Star states Berge was indeed subject of interest from the Stamford Bridge side.

In further developments, they report that Chelsea enquired about a loan move but it then proved their valuation was way below Sheffield United’s, and with temporary offers not under consideration, a move failed to materialise.

What might the future hold?

There’s no doubt that Berge holds the talent to play at a higher level than the Championship.

Many might have thought he’d leave to play in a higher division sooner after Sheffield United’s drop from the Premier League, but he remains on board at Bramall Lane and a key part of their promotion push.

It won’t be a surprise if further attention arises in January but by that point, the Blades may well be deep into a charge for a return to the top-flight. Losing a player as important as Berge halfway through that charge would be a real blow, so they’ll surely look to hold on to Berge tightly in the winter.