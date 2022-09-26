Former QPR man retires after summer release

QPR’s former defender Lee Wallace has made the decision to retire from football at the age of 35.

QPR made the decision to let experienced Scottish defender Wallace leave the club this summer.

He had spent the past three years on the books in West London, operating anywhere up the left-hand side over the course of his 63 appearances for the club while chipping in with two goals and four assists in the process.

Since his release, Wallace has remained without a club. But now, it seems the Scot has called it a day on his playing career.

Speaking on Twitter, Wallace’s partner Steph seemingly confirmed that the defender is bringing an end to his playing days. She stated he’ll now get a much deserved break before stepping into coaching in the next step in his career in football.

475 professional club appearances

30 career goals

10 Scotland Caps Not bad for a young boy from Carrick Knowe! We are all so proud and enjoying having you home for a much deserved break and family time before the next step into coaching when the time is right 💙 ￼ pic.twitter.com/U6zLxn8NpW — Steph Wallace (@stephwallace17) September 25, 2022

Wallace’s time in the EFL…

The best days of the defender’s career were spent north of the border, breaking through with Hearts before spending a successful eight-year stay with Rangers.

He helped lead the Ibrox club back up the divisions, but EFL fans will know him from his time with QPR over the last three years. Wallace’s experience made him a valuable part of the R’s defence and will have helped play a role in the developments of young talents like Ilias Chair, who he often linked up with on the left-hand side.

The only disappointment R’s fans might have is that they weren’t lucky enough to have Wallace at the peak of his powers.

He was a talisman for Rangers during their rise back through the leagues when he arguably should have been playing at a far higher level, though he’ll be fondly remembered for his professionalism and leadership during his stay at Loftus Road.