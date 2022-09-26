Bolton Wanderers contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Promotion is the aim for Bolton Wanderers, but the ten first-team players out of contract in 2023 will surely be on Ian Evatt’s mind.

The Trotters have made an impressive start to the campaign and currently sit in 6th place with three straight wins, which has raised expectations around the University of Bolton Stadium.

Evatt has dragged a side from the depths of League Two and turned the club into a competitive force in the third tier with aspirations of returning to the Championship.

With January on the horizon, we look at those whose expiry date is nearing…

Elias Kachunga

The striker signed in the summer of 2021, signing a two-year deal which ends in June – with no evidence of an option – and his attacking output is far from impressive having scored twice in the league since joining.

Kieran Lee

The experienced midfielder joined the Trotters on an 18-month deal in January 2021 and extended that contract by another year in November, but the veteran needs to prove he can still perform to earn a new deal.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Bodvarsson arrived at the Lancashire outfit in January 2022, signing an 18-month contract without an option, and despite a decent first campaign, he has not nailed down a starting spot this term due to injury.

Josh Sheehan

A summer 2021 acquisition after departing Newport County, Sheehan joined on a two-year deal with no option but sustained an ACL injury last season, leading to limited outings so far.

Joel Dixon

Dixon followed his former manager to the Wanderers in June 2021 and signed a two-year deal without an option but finds himself behind loanee James Trafford for the number one spot.

Lloyd Isgrove

Initially joining on a one-year contract in September 2020, he signed for another two years at the end of his first campaign with no option mentioned, but his hamstring issue has stunted playing time.

MJ Williams

The heartbeat of the Trotters’ engine room, Williams signed on an 18-month deal in February 2021 with an option to extend, which was activated in November.

Will Aimson

Aimson signed for the Wanderers in June 2021 on a two-year contract without an option and has found himself warming the bench this season.

Amadou Bakayoko

The physical striker arrived from Coventry City in June 2021, signing a two-year deal with no option mentioned and has failed to score during the campaign despite a solid return last time out.

George Thomason

An intelligent pickup from Longridge Town in January 2020, Thomason has become a first-team regular and signed an extension with no option in November as he continues to develop.