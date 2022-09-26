Blackpool contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Blackpool have had a challenging start to their 2022/23 campaign, and now find themselves in 19th after the league’s opening ten fixtures.

Although addressing their current form will undoubtedly be boss Michael Appleton’s number one priority, he’ll likely be casting a nervous glance towards the end of the season, with the club facing a raft of potential player departures in June.

We review those who could be on their way out of Bloomfield Road within the next 12 months.

Shayne Lavery

The Northern Irishman has become an integral player for the Seasiders since his July 2021 switch from NIFL Premiership side Linfield. Lavery notched eight goals in 37 appearances last term and has already got on the score-sheet this campaign. Blackpool have the option of extending Lavery’s contract by a further 12 months come June and will likely retain the services of the internationally capped attacker.

Callum Connolly

The ex-Everton midfielder had two stints on loan on the Fylde coast with League One mainstays Fleetwood Town and joined the Seasiders on a free last summer. After a solid first season, Connolly finds himself a key part of Appleton’s set-up, and has featured in every league match so far. The U20 World Cup winner has a 12-month extension clause in his contract.

Chris Maxwell

Welshman Chris Maxwell has lost the number one jersey at Bloomfield Road, with Daniel Grimshaw now the preferred choice between the sticks. In his solitary appearance this season, Maxwell failed to prevent Barrow from advancing in the first round of the Carabao Cup, with the Cumbrian side defeating Blackpool 4-3 on penalties. The stopper also has a one-year extension option integrated into his current contract.

Jordan Thorniley

Thorniley was recalled early from his loan spell with Oxford United last term and went on to make 14 appearances with the Lancashire men prior to the conclusion of the season. A new, 12-month deal was tabled and subsequently accepted by the Warrington-born defender last June, but it’s still unclear where his long-term future lies.

Luke Garbutt

The Harrogate-born full-back has struggled for first-team action of late, and has only made the matchday squad on two occasions this season. According to Transfermarkt, the club have the option to extend his stay by a further year, though that’s not been confirmed anywhere else.

Bez Lubala

The Congolese winger hasn’t settled in the north-west, making just 20 appearances since his 2020 switch from League Two outfit Crawley Town. Lubala agreed a second loan spell away from Bloomfield Road late in the summer window, joining Colchester United after a six-month period with Northampton Town in the 2021/22 campaign.

Kenny Dougall

The Australian international has become a firm favourite amongst the Blackpool support, and has commanded a regular starting berth in the Tangerines’ midfield since his arrival from Barnsley in autumn 2020. It’s likely the club will opt to utilise his twelve-month contract extension clause.

Keshi Anderson

It’s been a tough start to the new season for Anderson, who was struck down in training with a medial collateral ligament tear in late July. The left winger is therefore yet to feature in Blackpool’s underwhelming start, but did tally 32 league appearances last term. Despite a dip in playing time, expect the club to press the button on a 12-month contract extension option in time for June 2023.

Kevin Stewart

Stewart has been blighted by injury at various points in his career and is currently out with a double issue, as a foot fracture and calf injury plague the Jamaican international in the early exchanges of the campaign. Signed as a free agent in 2021, this latest drawback will certainly test Blackpool’s resolve, and may ultimately lead to a parting of ways next summer.

CJ Hamilton

Hamilton’s been in and out the side since arriving from Mansfield Town in 2020, but managed to earn his first international cap in the summer, appearing as a second half substitute for the Republic of Ireland in their Nations League contest against Ukraine. The jury’s out as to whether Blackpool will initiate his one-year contract extension option, but Hamilton will likely not be short of potential suitors if his time in Lancashire ends prematurely.

Stuart Moore

The former MK Dons stopper has carved out a trade as a back-up goalkeeper over the years, with the 28-year-old making just 68 senior appearances throughout a much-travelled career. Moore has slipped from second-choice keeper’ last season to third-choice this campaign and may be seen as surplus to requirements by next June.

Matty Virtue

Virtue has found life hard in Lancashire since joining from Liverpool’s academy in 2019 and was farmed out on loan to Lincoln City on transfer deadline day. The midfielder has made an encouraging start to his tenure at the LNER Stadium, scoring and assisting in his second start against Bristol Rovers. However, despite having the option to extend Virtue’s contract beyond next summer, Blackpool may well decide to dispense of his services.

James Husband

Signed on a free from Norwich City following a successful six-month loan spell with the Seasiders, Husband has struggled for consistency ever since making his stay at Bloomfield Road permanent. His only start this season came last time out against Millwall, playing left of a back three as Blackpool went down 2-1 at the Den. Husband’s contract offers a one-year extension option.