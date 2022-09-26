Blackburn Rovers: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Blackburn Rovers endured a summer of change ahead of the 2022/23 season, and they may be in for a busy time next year as well.

Blackburn Rovers saw long-serving boss Tony Mowbray move on at the end of his deal, and he’s now back in Championship management closer to home with Sunderland.

Jon Dahl Tomasson came in as his replacement, while a director of football was named in the form of Gregg Broughton.

They’ve started inconsistently yet promisingly, but there will still be work to done in January.

With that in mind, we discuss all the Blackburn Rovers players out of contract in 2023 and see if they’ve got one-year options in their current deals…

Ben Brereton Diaz

Chilean forward Brereton Diaz is the headline name to feature on this list, and many may already know what his situation is heading into this season given the heavy speculation around his name.

Rovers triggered an extension option in his contract ahead of this summer to ensure he stayed. That means he does not have another one-year option in his contract which expires at the end of this season.

That frees clubs from abroad to make pre-contract moves in January, so this is one that needs to be resolved soon.

Daniel Ayala

Ayala was signed on a three-year deal back in September 2020 and there was no mention of an extension clause in the announcement, so it seems they will have to come to an agreement over a new deal if they want him to stay beyond 2023.

After a pretty injury-hit time at Ewood Park, the Spanish veteran has impressed this season, playing eight times.

Jack Vale

Academy graduate Vale looks to have a bright future ahead, so many will hope to see his stay last beyond the end of this season.

He doesn’t have an option in his deal though, so he’ll have to impress this season if he wants to earn the extension he desires.

Dan Butterworth

Butterworth is another young forward now in the final year of his contract, and it’s shaping up to be an important one for him.

The Blackburn Rovers man is yet to light it up on the first-team stage. He’s currently out on loan with Port Vale and after triggering the extension option in his deal this summer, he’s out to earn an extended contract this year.

Sam Barnes

Barnes enjoyed a promising pre-season before being struck with a cruel ACL injury in the final year of his Rovers contract.

While there’s no option in his deal, Tomasson has reassuringly made it clear he wants to see the talented centre-back’s contract extended. It will be hoped that’s one that can be resolved given the promise he has shown.