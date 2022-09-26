Blackburn Rovers comment: This summer transfer target would be the perfect January signing for Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers eventually made some good summer signings, after a slow start to the pre-season.

After finally bringing in a manager in Jon Dahl Tomasson and a new Sporting Director in Gregg Broughton, Blackburn Rovers were able to make some good signings over the summer.

At one point, it looked like Rovers were a bit lost. But the club has some new foundations to build upon and a strong start to the season to also build upon.

They sit in 7th place of the table as things stand. Rovers have been inconsistent so far but they look like top-half contenders at the least, and the upcoming January transfer window could yet be a pivotal month for them in their bid for promotion.

Come January, the future of Ben Brereton Diaz will once again be a talking point. He might yet find himself on the move with his contract out at the end of this season and so Tomasson may need attacking reinforcements, and one Siriki Dembele could be a good acquisition.

The Scot was being heavily linked with a late move to Ewood Park last month, but he remains at Bournemouth where he’s yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.

Dembele, 26, has previously shone for Peterborough United in both League One and the Championship, having proved to be a good capture for the Cherries upon his January 2021 arrival.

But he’s well out-of-favour at Bournemouth and his future could yet be discussed in January, where he’ll surely have Championship suitors and where Rovers could easily reignite their interest.

And even if Brereton Diaz leaves, the addition of a proven Championship attacker who can play in a number of attacking roles can only be a positive thing for Tomasson.

Overall, it looks like it would still be a good signing and with Rovers showing that they’re not afraid to spend this season, a move for Dembele could well materialise.

Up next for Rovers is a home game v Millwall in the Championship this weekend.