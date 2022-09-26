Birmingham City comment: This summer transfer target would be the perfect January signing for Eustace

Birmingham City’s season is starting to pick up, with John Eustace’s side having gone unbeaten in their last three.

Eustace arrived over summer with mixed expectations from fans, taking on his first ever managerial job.

But after a slow start to proceedings, Blues are starting to look really good – they gave fans a memorable night away at West Brom earlier in the month, and Eustace also has a number of young players who are really holding their own in the Championship.

Blues sit in 17th as things stand. The weeks and months ahead look bright for Birmingham City but Eustace’s side are still struggling in front of goal with just eight goals to theri name in 10 Championship outings, and so January could yet again be a good time to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Missed move for Tshimanga…

Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga was being heavily tipped to join Birmingham City at the end of the last summer transfer window.

But the 25-year-old’s move collapsed at the final hurdle it seemed, despite reports saying that he was ‘fully expected’ to move to St Andrew’s.

Tshimanga scored 24 goals in 27 National League outings last season and he has three in five this time round, after being left out of three-straight matchday squads following his failed move to Birmingham City.

He’ll surely be hoping to score some goals between now and January in a bid to put himself in the shop window again, and Blues will surely be eyeing up attacking signings given their lack of goals this season.

1 of 10 Who stood in as caretaker manager after Harry Redknapp's departure in September 2017? Eric Black Lee Carsley Steve Spooner Craig Gardner

Eustace’s side pay some nice football. In the game v West Brom, Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney linked up well and showcased some good attacking qualities, but if either one were to be injured then Eustace would have a problem.

Tshimanga is a very physical yet clinical striker, so he could offer protection for both Hogan and Deeney. All in all, a return for Tshimanga should prove to be a very good January signing for Birmingham City.