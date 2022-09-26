Alex Crook delivers update on Middlesbrough boss’ links to Bournemouth job

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is not in the running for the vacant Bournemouth job, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Wilder has recently been linked with the vacant job at Bournemouth.

The Cherries parted ways with Scott Parker just a few weeks into this current season and a handful of names have so far been linked with the south coast job.

But taking to Twitter earlier this morning, Crook revealed that Wilder is not ‘one of the names under consideration’.

He tweeted:

Had a couple of messages asking about Chris Wilder and #AFCB. I do not believe he is one of the names under consideration. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) September 26, 2022

Wilder was appointed as manager of Middlesbrough in November last season. It came after a poor start under former boss Neil Warnock but Wilder eventually guided Boro to a 7th place finish.

His side have started this season poorly though. Middlesbrough currently sit in the bottom three after the opening 10 games of the season, with Wilder’s side having won just twice in the league all season.

1 of 10 How many points did Middlesbrough claim in the 2016/17 Premier League season? 27 28 29 30

Given Wilder’s poor showing at Boro so far this season, his links to Bournemouth always seemed a bit far-fetched.

But he remains a manager with both Championship and Premier League pedigree and so there could well have been a degree of interest, but it seems like the Cherries have other names higher on the list and it also seems like Wilder is staying put.

He’s starting to come under slight pressure from fans to deliver results and soon, the Boro board may start applying the pressure.

Boro spent well in the summer in a bid for promotion but so far, Middlesbrough have been very poor.

Up next for them is a trip to bottom-club Coventry City this weekend.