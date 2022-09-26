3 strikers Preston North End could realistically target ahead of January

Preston North End have made a fairly steady start to the new season. But Ryan Lowe’s side have one big issue – goals.

The Lilywhites have scored just three of them in their opening 10 league fixtures.

Last season’s main source of goals Emil Riis has just one in 10 league outings this season and despite having the best defensive record in the Championship so far, Preston are sat in a lowly 15th.

January will come round quickly and ahead of it, we look at three strikers that Preston could reasonably target ahead of the January transfer window…

Kabongo Tshimanga

Chesterfield striker Tshimanga was close to joining Birmingham City on deadline day of the summer transfer window just gone.

But he remains at the Derbyshire club where he scored 24 in 27 league appearances last time round, and three in five this season.

He’s something of a complete striker with great physical attributes, making him the ideal player for a lot of Football League clubs over the course of a 46-game campaign.

Coming from non-league as well, he shouldn’t break the bank.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

The Peterborough United striker remains with the club despite their relegation from the Champion last season. But he also remains a prolific name having scored seven in the league so far this season, making him the league’s top-scorer as things stand.

Posh are struggling in the league though, and it might leave Clarke-Harris wondering where his future lies.

He currently has a year-and-a-half left on his current contract.

Sam Surridge

The Nottingham Forest striker was linked with a late move to Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window, but they moved for Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz instead,

Surridge has featured just four times in the Premier League this season despite scoring seven in 20 league appearances for the Reds last time round.

He remains a player with potential after several years of loan spells, but perhaps one more loan spell will give him what he needs to break into the Forest first-team.

Surridge showcased his qualities last season and he could yet become available for loan in January.