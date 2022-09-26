3 centre-backs West Brom could realistically target ahead of January

West Brom are at a bit of a crossroads in their season, with Steve Bruce’s side sitting in 21st place of the table.

The Baggies made some good signings in the summer. But so far they’re struggling, with Bruce coming under pressure from fans to start delivering results.

Bruce has his side scoring a decent amount of goals, but the Baggies just can’t keep them out – they’ve conceded 14 in their opening 10 league fixtures.

Kyle Bartley was rested for the last game v Norwich City with Conor Townsend coming in alongside Dara O’Shea. Though there’s a lingering sense that the Baggies need someone new in the middle.

Here we look at three centre-backs West Brom could realistically target ahead of the upcoming January transfer window…

Matthew Lowton

The Burnley man is yet to make his debut for Vincent Kompany. Despite having bags of experience and despite featuring 25 times in the Premier League last season, he’s out-of-favour and Alan Nixon previously said that the Clarets are open to letting him go.

Lowton is also out of contract at the end of this season.

Sean Raggett

Portsmouth centre-back Raggett continues to assert himself as one of the best centre-backs in League One. He’s been a key player for Pompey for the past four seasons now and has a year-and-a-half left on his current contract.

His side currently sit in 2nd place of the table but if Pompey’s promotion bid starts to falter and they face another season of League One football, he could well start to look for an exit.

At 28 years old he’s coming into the prime years of his career and he would make for a solid option at Championship level.J

Jannik Vestergaard

Leicester City outcast Vestergaard remains out of favour. Despite joining the club for sizeable fee from Southampton last season, the Dane can’t get a game in the Premier League having only featured in the Carabao Cup this season.

January could be the perfect time for the 30-year-old to leave the club – either permanently or on loan – and gain some valuable minutes, and West Brom could be the perfect fit.

He’s bring a lot of quality to The Hawthorns and he’d surely get a goo amount of game time.