3 attacking players QPR could realistically target ahead of January

QPR currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table, with expectations high for the remainder of the season.

Michael Beale has set the bar high in his early days in charge of QPR. He’s given the club a new lease of life in his first semester at the club, with the R’s currently occupying a play-off spot.

There’s still a long way to go though, and many are wondering if QPR have a consistent-enough source of goals in their side with Lyndon Dykes having scored just once in 10 Championship outings this season.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, we look at three attacking players QPR could realistically target in the New Year…

Cameron Archer

Archer was heavily linked with a move to the Championship last month. QPR were one of the teams said to be interested in his services but he remained at Villa Park where he’s featured just twice in the Premier League this season.

Steven Gerrard may well be thinking that he should’ve sanctioned a loan deal for Archer, who shone on loan with Preston North End last time round, and he might be considering a loan move in January given Archer’s lack of involvement.

Villa are seeing Tim Iroegbunam shine on loan with QPR and so they know that under Beale’s watch, their player with develop.

Lyle Taylor

The Montserrat striker is currently exiled at Nottingham Forest. He’s yet to make a single appearance in any competition this season and it looks like he might be someone who the club will look to move on at some point soon.

He’s proved his worth in the Football LEague previously, having impressed on loan with Birmingham City in the second half of last season where he scored five in 14 league appearances.

Taylor is similar style of striker to Dykes in that hes a physical, target man type of striker, so he could be a good and viable option for QPR in January.

Aaron Collins

Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins scored 16 goals in League Two last season, and he’s started to life in League One this season very well having scored six in 10.

He was being linked with a move to Pompey earlier in the year. But he remains at Bristol Rovers who are struggling slightly in League One.

Collins may well be someone who peaks interest in January, especially if he can continue his scoring form, and he could yet be a perfect ft for QPR.

He’s a striker who can operate in a number of attacking roles given his pace and agility, and his creativity record (three assists in League One this season) could well be something that attracts Beale too.