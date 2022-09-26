25-year-old Burnley man makes summer transfer interest revelation

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has revealed he had loan interest from elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

Burnley sent Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell on loan to Sheffield Wednesday last season.

He put in a decent shift as the Owls progressed to the League One play-offs, keeping 17 clean sheets in 47 games while away from Turf Moor. Since his return to Lancashire though, the 25-year-old has been second choice under Vincent Kompany, with Aro Muric the starting ‘keeper after his summer arrival.

Now, with the transfer window now well and truly behind us, Peacock-Farrell has made a revelation over interest he drew.

Speaking in Northern Ireland’s matchday programme for their tie against Kosovo at the weekend (quotes via Lancs Live), the former Leeds United goalkeeper revealed he had loan interest in the summer, though it became clear he wouldn’t be heading out again after talks with the club.

He had this to say

“I haven’t played as many games as I would have liked so far, but I feel like I can build on the back of a really good season and I’m in a positive place.

“There were a few clubs here and there interested in taking me on loan, but after talks with Burnley it was clear I was going to be staying there this season.

“With the change of manager and that kind of thing, it was up in the air a little bit and with lots of players going in and out they wanted me to stay and if they want that, that’s what happens and I am happy to do that and fight for my spot.”

Looking to January…

Despite Burnley making their position clear in the window just gone, it will be interesting to see if anything changes in January.

Peacock-Farrell has a place in the Northern Ireland side to maintain and he’s shown he’s capable of being a starting ‘keeper at a good club level too, impressing with Sheffield Wednesday and holding a good amount of Championship experience.

Muric does seem to be the go-to man for Kompany though, so it will be interesting to see if a desire for more game time leads to a re-emergence of interest from elsewhere this winter.

Until then though, Peacock-Farrell may have to wait patiently for his chance to prove he’s deserving of a starting role.