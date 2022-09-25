Wigan Athletic targeting swoop for ex-Watford ace

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Wigan Athletic are interested in ex-Watford man Danny Rose.

Rose started out his career with Leeds United before he was snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur.

The bulk of his career was spent with the Londoners, for whom he made 214 appearances across all competitions.

It was a career that ended with a single season at Watford before his release by mutual consent earlier this month. He’s played just 16 games for the Hornets.

Now, according to The Sun reporter Nixon, it could be a career that Wigan Athletic could jumpstart.

Nixon says that Leam Richardson’s side are making a move for ex-England star Rose and that the Latics ‘are in talks’ with him.

He adds that Rose is willing to stay in the Championship with the Lancashire side who returned there after promotion from League One.

Furthermore, Nixon states that ‘personal terms shouldn’t be a problem’ as it is a case of Doncaster-born Rose returning to his northern roots.

Can Rose cut the Championship?

Rose to Wigan Athletic is an intriguing move to cast one’s eyes over. He is a 29-cap England international and has over 200 Premier League appearances to his name.

The experience is there and that counts for a lot when you consider that he is potentially dropping down a level to the Championship.

However, life in English football’s second-tier competition is not easy by any means. The Championship is a tough, 46-game competition.

At 32, is not getting any younger. He’s played many times at the top in what has been a long, distinguished career.

That’s the balance that Wigan Athletic will need to consider. Can they get him fit enough and hardy enough to last the rest of the Championship campaign?

If so, the Latics could have a player on their hands who would benefit them in the Championship.