Revealed: The highest-rated League One right midfielders and wingers in FIFA 23 including Ipswich Town and Portsmouth men

FIFA 23’s full release is now upon an eager gaming community.



It is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases in the gaming calendar and it will be snapped up by droves of eager players across all formats.

Here, we look at League One’s top 10 highest-rated right midfield and right wingers in the game.

10. David Ajiboye, Peterborough United – 65

Ajiboye started out with Premier League Brighton and saw action with Millwall’s U21s before landing at London Road from Sutton United this summer.

His silver base card has an overall of 65, a +3 upgrade on last year’s card. It is a rating backed by a frightening 91 pace rating and a +5, 64 physical attribute.

9. Sone Aluko, Ipswich Town – 65

33-year-old veteran Aluko signed for the Tractor Boys last summer from Championship side Reading.

His 65 silver card is a -1 downgrade on last year’s card. However, despite drops of -3 in both pace and dribbling, he has received a +5 update in his physical attribute.

8. Sylvester Jasper, Bristol Rovers – 65

21-year-old Jasper is listed as a right midfielder by FIFA 23 and is currently on loan at the Memorial Stadium from Premier League side Fulham.

His 65 overall rating is a +2 upgrade over last year’s card. Amongst the biggest upgraded attributes were a +4 to 59 passing and a +6 to 39 defending.

7. Billy Bodin – Oxford United, – 66

Bodin came through the ranks at Swindon Town and arrived at the Kassam Stadium last summer after a move from Preston North End.

Bodin’s 66 silver card is a -3 downgrade on last year’s card with a -5 to is dribbling attribute that this year is a 69.

6. Owen Dale, Portsmouth – 66

23-year-old Dale is currently on loan at Pompey from Championship side Blackpool.

His 66 base silver card is a +1 upgrade from last year. Most notable amongst his attributes is an 84 pace rating, a figure unchanged since last year’s card.

5. Jodi Jones, Oxford United – 66

Jones is a recent arrival with the Us, having joined them this summer in a free deal from Coventry City.

His 66 overall rating is a +2 upgrade on his card from last year’s game. Whilst his pace has suffered a -5 drop to 78, he has a +3 improvement to 70 in dribbling and a +8 to 34 for defending.

4. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Derby County – 67

Veteran right-sided midfielder Mendez-Laing sees another appearance in the FIFA series of games with a silver card with a 67 overall rating.

Despite being 30, Mendez-Laing still has an 88 pace rating in the game and an impressive 69 dribbling attribute rating.

3. Conor Chaplin, Ipswich Town – 67

25-year-old Chaplin arrived at Portman Road from Ipswich’s fellow League One side Barnsley.

His 67 overall rating has suffered a -1 downgrade from last year’s game with him suffering a -6 downgrade to 54 for his physical rating. It’s not all bad news, his pace attribute has a +2 upgrade to an 80 rating.

2. Garath McCleary, Wycombe Wanderers – 68

35-year-old McCleary has been with the Chairboys since they picked him up as a free agent in November 2020 after his release by Reading.

Age hasn’t dulled McCleary’s FIFA rating and his 68 overall rating is a +2 upgrade over last year’s card. Driving that is a huge +8 upgrade in his pace attribute, which is now rated as 77.

1. Tom Barkhuizen, Derby County – 68

29-year-old Barkhuizen takes his place as the joint-highest-rated League One right midfielder after arriving on a summer free from Preston North End.

His 68-rated silver card is actually a -3 downgrade on his 71 overall rating from last year’s game. He still has a searing 93 pace attribute and notable amongst his improvements is a massive +10 for defending.