Revealed: The highest-rated League One left midfielders and wingers in FIFA 23 including Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday stars

FIFA 23’s full release is now upon an eager gaming community.



It is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases in the gaming calendar and it will be snapped up by droves of eager players across all formats.

Here, The72 looks at League One’s top 10 highest-rated left midfield and left wingers in the game.

10. Corey Blackett-Taylor, Charlton Athletic – 66

Blackett-Taylor came through the ranks at Aston Villa and has been at The Valley since the summer of 2021, arriving from Tranmere Rovers.

He has a 66 overall rating and his biggest standout attribute is his searing 91 pace rating.

9. Ronan Curtis, Portsmouth – 66

26-year-old Curtis joined Pompey from Irish side Derry City at the start of July 2018.

His silver FIFA 23 card has suffered a -2 downgrade, now coming in as a 66 overall. However, he still has good pace at 85 and his shooting has a +1 upgrade to 64.

8. Marcus Browne, Oxford United – 66

Oxford United’s Brown has been at the Kassam Stadium since the end of January, arriving from Championship side Middlesbrough.

His 66 overall rating is a -1 downgrade from last season’s card. However, he still has 83 pace and 69 dribble ratings. One of his biggest downgrades is a -6 drop to 60 physical.

7. Carlos Mendes Gomes, Fleetwood Town – 67

Former Atletico Madrid youngster Mendes Gomes is on loan with the Cod Army from Luton Town.

His overall 67 rating hasn’t moved since last year’s version of FIFA. He has a +3 upgrade to 59 physical to go alongside 82 pace and 64 shooting.

6. Alex Mighten, Sheffield Wednesday – 67

Youngster Mighten is on a temporary loan at Hillsborough from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

A 67 overall silver card for a relatively untested 20-year-old is proof of his promise and it is a rating backed up with notable attributes such as 73 dribbling and 84 pace.

5. Sean McConville, Accrington Stanley – 67

Stanley’s McConville has seen his FIFA 23 rating benefit from a +2 upgrade for a 67 overall rating.

Increases of +3 give a 65 physical attribute and his 67 passing has seen a +2 upgrade over last year’s card.

4. Marcus Harness, Ipswich Town – 67

Town’s Harness is listed as a left winger in FIFA 23 and he has a 67 overall silver card to his name.

He arrived at Portman Road this summer from Portsmouth and he brought with him 84 pace and 68 dribbling.

3. Josh Murphy, Oxford United – 67

Murphy was a summer arrival at the Kassam Stadium from Cardiff City on a free transfer.

He has a 67 overall rating with key, standout stats being 86 pace, 65 shooting and 69 dribbling attributes.

2. Oladapo Afolayan, Bolton Wanderers – 68

Afolayan signed on at Bolton Wanderers in July 2021 from West Ham United after a successful loan spell with the Trotters.

His FIFA 23 card has received a +3 upgrade to a 68 overall rating. Huge increases of +8 have seen his shooting raised to a 64 rating. A +10 and +15 upgrade have seen his phyical attribute rating rise to 67.

1. Josh Koroma, Portsmouth – 69

23-year-old Koroma is on a season-long loan from Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town and comes in as the highest-rated left-sided star on FIFA 23.

He arrives with a 69 overall rating where his 83 pace is backed up by a 71 dribbling rating.