Huddersfield Town to be left disappointed in chase for Chelsea coach

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town are to be left empty-handed in their chase of Chelsea coach Anthony Barry.

The Terriers sit next to bottom of the Championship table and their seven points gained leaves them three points from safety at this early stage of the season.

They are currently managerless after Danny Schofield was relieved of his duties with the West Yorkshire side’s results faltering.

Now Nixon says they will be left disappointed in their chase for Chelsea coach Barry.

It was Nixon himself who broke news that the Terriers were interested in a move for Barry just over a week ago.

Back then, he said that Barry could be tempted into a move to the John Smith’s Stadium if the offer ‘matched his ambitions.’

Now, Nixon’s latest reveal puts those ambitions perhaps a little higher than managing a struggling Championship outfit.

Nixon states that Barry ‘will be unavailable for an immediate move’ into a managerial position. The reason behind this is that he is heading to the World Cup with Belgium.

In stating this, Nixon says that the highly-rated Chelsea coach will be assisting Roberto Martinez his coaching team with the world’s second-ranked side in Qatar.

An appointment needed…

Whilst Huddersfield Town find themselves less than a quarter of the way through their 2022/23 campaign, warning sirens are surely ringing at the West Yorkshire club.

They are three points from safety already and their results are hardly anything that would inspire confidence.

Former boss Schofield lasted just 69 days in the job before he was let go by the club.

The Terriers need stability and it is needed fast. A listing ship will continue that way until it sinks.

They need somebody onboard as soon as possible and if Barry’s situation with Belgium blocks that, they are better looking elsewhere.