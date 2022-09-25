Huddersfield Town set to reunite with former boss after confirmed talks

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town are set to welcome back former favourite David Wagner as their new boss.

Huddersfield Town are without a hand at the helm after sacking Danny Schofield who had only 69 days in the hotseat.

A poor start to the season leaves them down in 23rd, a far cry away from last season’s play-off final run under Carlos Corberan.

They are also due to miss out on their interest in Chelsea coach Anthony Barry who is set to head to Qatar and the World Cup with Belgium.

Now though, reporting for The Sun, reporter Nixon says that Huddersfield Town ‘are set to welcome back David Wagner’ in what would be his second spell with the Terriers.

This comes after Huddersfield’s Director of Operations – Leigh Bromby – confirmed that he spoke to Wagner about the vacancy.

Whilst Bromby was at pains to state that he wasn’t offered the job, Nixon’s assertion is that he is set to be welcomed back to the club.

Wagner, of course, is somewhat revered at the West Yorkshire club after gaining promotion and taking them to the Premier League. He is currently available for appointment after his release by Swiss club BSC Young Boys in March of this year.

A good move?

Huddersfield Town need stability and they need a steady hand at the helm. Without both of those, things will only worsen for the Championship strugglers. Wagner is a man who would give them both of those things – stability and a steady hand – that they are currently lacking.

He knows the club well as he managed them for 154 games during his first spell in West Yorkshire.

He also has managed at a higher level with both FC Schalke 04 and BSC Young Boys, even if those appointments didn’t go as planned.

In short, this would be a great move for Huddersfield Town and one that should pay early dividends.