Birmingham City starlet’s stance on future revealed amid Premier League interest

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is not planning on leaving St. Andrew’s despite interest from the Premier League, Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Birmingham City have seen a whole host of young talents emerge on the first-team scene in recent years.

Hereford-born James is among those to do just that, and he’s become a regular in the senior side as a teenager. The 18-year-old has already played 31 times for the Blues’ senior side and he’s played in all but one game so far this season.

Unsurprisingly, that seems to have caught Premier League attention.

However, trusted reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that James is happy to wait before making a step up to the top-flight for now, stating that he is planning on remaining with the club despite interest from the Premier League.

Better off with the Blues?

A lot of young players find it hard to resist the interest from the Premier League, and understandably so.

The money is an obvious appeal while moving the players closer to their dream of playing as high in the game as possible, so they can’t exactly be blamed. However, it seems beneficial for James to take this stance at the moment.

He’s already played regular first-team football at a high level, giving him valuable experience of the senior game that few have at his age, especially in the Championship.

A move to the Premier League could only put the new Wales national squad inductee back in youth football. That would seem somewhat of a backwards step, regardless of it being a move up the ladder.

James is a talented player who looks destined to play Premier League football in the future though, so it will be interesting to see just who looks to test both his and Birmingham City’s resolve.