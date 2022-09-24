‘Could go either way, but…’ – Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Plymouth Argyle host Ipswich Town in League One action at lunchtime on Sunday.

Plymouth Argyle come into this one sitting in 3rd place as they bid to chase down Portsmouth and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots.

The Pilgrims are five undefeated win League One, with a draw against 2nd placed Pompey last weekend ensuring no more ground was lost on the top two. They’ve secured results against several of the division’s top sides this season, so the hope will be that they can claim their biggest scalp yet against the Tractor Boys this weekend.

Kieran McKenna’s side are showing exactly why many had them down as serious title contenders in the summer.

Ipswich Town are only top on goal difference but they are one of only three undefeated sides left in the EFL after six wins in nine games. With Portsmouth not playing, they could move three points clear at the top of the table.

Now, ahead of the hotly-anticipated clash, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Both sides come into this in strong form and both are looking like serious promotion contenders this season. It makes for a tough game to call.

“Schumacher’s Plymouth have won all their home games so far and, on their day, I think they could beat any team in this league. However, one area they have struggled is in defence. At times, they’ve been a bit too easy to break down, and I think Ipswich could exploit that.

“This could go either way, but I think Ipswich have it in them to break down Plymouth and secure all three points.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“This is another crucial game for both sides and one that could determine how both go on to perform between now and the winter break.

“I like the look of both sides this season but for me, Ipswich Town look the more likely to go on and secure promotion this season.

“McKenna has them playing some sublime football and despite having to settle for a point at Sheffield Wednesday in their last away game, I think they’ll have the quality to claim a win in this one.

“Plymouth certainly shouldn’t be written off, but I think it’ll be a narrow win for the Tractor Boys on Sunday.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Ipswich Town