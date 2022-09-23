‘Will do well to leave with a point’ – Sutton United v Salford City prediction: The72

Sutton United host Salford City in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Salford City travel down south to face Sutton United in League Two tomorrow, in what should be a close-fought game between two sides vying for promotion to League One.

Sutton sit in 10th place of the table as things stand, having lost just one of their last five in the league.

Salford meanwhile occupy a play-off spot after their strong start to the campaign – they’ve lost one of their last four League Two fixtures.

A win for Sutton would see them go level on points with Salford, whereas a win for the Ammies could see them move into an automatic promotion place.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Sutton United haven’t lost a competitive home game since April. They’ve made a fortress in South London and it should make for a nervy trip down for Salford, who are inconsistent travellers.

“They’ve taken seven points from four games on the road this season which is a decent record, but whether they’re good enough on the road to come away from this one with a win remains to be seen.

“I think this could be one of the more entertaining fixtures in League Two this weekend but for me, there’s very little to split the two, and given Sutton’s home record I think Salford will do well to leave with a point.”

Score prediction: Sutton United 1-1 Salford City

James Ray

“I’m really intrigued to see how this tie pans out this weekend.

“League Two sides will be more than aware of how tough it is against Sutton United at Gander Green Lane, but Neil Wood has enjoyed a promising start to life in charge of Salford City.

“Both these sides will be aiming to end up around the play-off spots or above this season, Salford especially.

“And while I think this could finally be the season they earn a top seven spot, I think they’ll come up short here. I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Sutton United 1-0 Salford City