Watford contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Watford have a few players out of contract next summer, and it might give manager Rob Edwards something to think about over the next few months.

Watford under Edwards have started the new season inconsistently. The Hornets currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table after winning just one of their last seven in the league, with fans becoming increasingly unsettled by their team’s performances.

Still, Edwards has a long-term vision for the club and it will take a bit of time before the club stabilise after some years of instability.

With a handful of players out of contract next summer and January fast-approaching, we look at those whose contracts expire in 2023 and discuss whether or not they have one-year options in their current deals…

Ken Sema

Sema said last year that he had signed a new five-year contract extension with the club. But there was never an official announcement revealing that, and so as things stand he’s out of contract next summer.

What’s more is that there’s nothing to suggest that the club have the option to extend his stay, after he joined on an initial five-year deal back in 2018.

Craig Cathcart

Defender Cathcart extended his stay until 2023 back in 2019. He’s been a mainstay in the side for a number of years now, but the 33-year-old often comes under criticism from fans.

There’s no reports suggesting that the club have the option to extend his stay, and so he might be playing for his future this season.

Dan Gosling

And there’s no reports of Gosling having a one-year option either. The midfielder is playing a bit of a bit part role under Edwards, having featured seven times in the Championship so far this season without scoring or claiming an assist.

Tom Cleverley

Club captain Cleverley is the last Watford player who sees his contract expire at the end of next season, and he’s another who doesn’t appear to have an extension option in his current deal.

He’s set to return from injury soon and he’ll no doubt come straight back into the line up and prove his worth. Despite turning 33 last month, he remains a player with a lot to offer.