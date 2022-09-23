‘They’re certainly struggling’ – Bristol Rovers v Accrington Stanley prediction: The72

Strugglers Bristol Rovers welcome Accrington Stanley to the Memorial Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

The Gas are winless in their last six games, with the squad’s ability to compete in League One questioned in recent games.

Joey Barton’s side suffered a 6-3 demolition at home to Lincoln City in their previous fixture, with the Pirates now sitting in 21st.

Stanley recovered from three straight defeats to get back to winning ways against Cheltenham Town last time out, leaving them in 17th place of the tabl.

John Coleman’s team triumphed at the Wham Stadium in an even affair, with Sean McConville’s strike in the opening minute being the difference between the two sides.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Rovers look a match for any club in the division in terms of their attacking prowess, but failure to keep clean sheets will hamper their chances of avoiding relegation from the third tier; Barton must adjust tactics to favour solidarity instead of flair.

“Stanley will again attempt to punch above their weight in the division financially, but the failure to replace crucial players like Colby Bishop could be their downfall during the campaign.

“Barton’s side has the firepower to trouble the Reds’ defence, but if the away team strike first, then the Gas’ defensive woes may continue.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 3-1 Accrington Stanley

Luke Phelps

“This is an interesting match up. Accrington are always competitive enough in League One but they look to have lost a bit of their edge this time round, no doubt after the loss of Colby Bishop.

“And I really expected Bristol Rovers to be in the mid-table places this season, but they’re certainly struggling. Barton though will see this game as a winnable one, with three points able to throw his side up into that mid-table pack.

“It won’t be easy for either side and with both in need of a win, it could play out as a bit of a bore draw – maybe not a goalless draw, but a draw nonetheless.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-0 Accrington Stanley