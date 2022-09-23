‘They might just edge this one’ – Hartlepool United v Gillingham prediction: The72

Hartlepool United host Gillingham in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Hartlepool United now have Keith Curle in charge after parting ways with Paul Hartley, so he’ll be hoping to pick up a first win in his opening league game in charge.

Gillingham aren’t faring much better this season, sitting only one place above the Pools in the league. The Gills have struggled for goals all season having only scored two in nine games.

But unlike Hartlepool United, Neil Harris’ side have, on one occasion, tasted victory this season. They will be hoping to use this experience as they look to pick up three points on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of Saturdays tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Luke Gallivan-Young

“This game could be looked back on that the end of the season as a relegation six-pointer.

“Both teams look unlikely to end their dismal starts to the season anytime soon, however both teams will be licking their lips at the potential of capitalising on another team in poor form.

“Due to both teams lack of goal-scoring prowess, I can see this game ending in a stalemate.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 0-0 Gillingham

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game at the bottom of the Football League. Both teams should be much higher up in the standings and both will be gunning for a win tomorrow.

“But I just can’t get over the lack of goals for Hartlepool this season. Two goals is relegation standards and with Gillingham having had the better luck in front of goal, I think they might just edge this one tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 0-1 Gillingham

James Ray

“Both these sides need to arrest the slides they find themselves in.

“Hartlepool are ambitious but struggling, while Gillingham would have hoped for a much better start after their relegation with Neil Harris in charge. He has the pedigree to get the Gills out of this mess, and I think he will lead them away from the drop eventually.

“However, I think they might fall victim to the new manager bounce at Hartlepool United.

“Keith Curle will be hunting his first win in charge, and I think he might just get it.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 1-0 Gillingham