‘They might have the edge’ – Barrow v Leyton Orient prediction: The72

Barrow host Leyton Orient in League Two action this weekend.

Barrow come into this fixture sitting in 2nd place after emerging as one of League Two’s surprise packages early on.

Pete Wild has got off to a brilliant start to life in charge at Holker Street, with the Bluebirds winning seven of their opening nine League Two games. They’re four points off the top as it stands, but they’ll have the chance to close that gap against table-toppers Leyton Orient this Saturday.

A strong summer of recruitment helped Richie Wellens build on a positive start to life at Brisbane Road and they’ve not looked back so far this season. They’re one of only three undefeated sides left in the EFL, winning eight from nine so far.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s top of the table League Two clash, a handful of our writers have made their predictions…

James Ray

“When the fixture list first came out, few would have been looking at this fixture as an early clash between the division’s top two. However, here we are, with both sides fully deserving of their current positions.

“Orient have looked formidable but interestingly, Wellens has demanded more of his players at times, so it’s exciting to think of what they might be capable of if they’re all at the level the boss wants to see.

“A trip to Barrow sets up a difficult tie though.

“The Bluebirds have surpassed the expectations of many this season and they’re undefeated at home, so this is a really tough one to call. Pete Wild has long been deserving of more recognition in my opinion, so hopefully he gets it this season.

“It’s a tricky one. Orient’s tight defence means they might have the edge, but I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Barrow 1-1 Leyton Orient

Luke Phelps

“What a game this is in League Two this weekend. The league’s early title contenders facing off should make for a really entertaining game up at Barrow, and I really don’t know which way this one will go.

“I’d like to think there’ll be goals in this one, with both teams able to score, but both teams are also rock-solid at the back – it could be settled by the one goal or it could be a free-scoring affair.

“For me though, I’m going to go off Leyton Orient’s away form and Barrow’s home form – Orient have the second-best away form in the league and Barrow have the fourth-best home record, so I think the O’s might have enough in them to take the three points here.”

Score prediction: Barrow 0-1 Leyton Orient