Sunderland contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Sunderland will be determined to carry on their good start to life in the Championship, but the club may already have one eye on next summer.

Sunderland have a few players out of contract next summer, with those being some big names and key players.

The club’s new transfer regime seems to be working and their recruitment has seen vast improvement, but sometimes retaining players is more important than the ones you manage to bring in.

Here we look at the Sunderland players out of contract next summer and whether or not they have one-year extension options…

Danny Batth

Joining from Stoke City last season, Batth came into the squad last season and helped add experience at the back. He didn’t really get too much game time in League One, but this year he has been an unsung hero and his performances have him amongst some of the best in the Championship.

There is nothing to indicate the 32-year-old has an option of a further year, so Sunderland will have to table a new contract if they want Batth to remain at the club beyond this season.

Corry Evans

Following in his brother’s footsteps, Evans signed for Sunderland in July 2021. The Northern Ireland international soon became captain and his performances in central midfield often went overlooked in his early days. Now, it’s clear to see how hundreds of Championship games have helped Evans to control Sunderland’s midfield and when he’s missing, they Black Cats are a lot weaker.

Sunderland fans will be happy to hear the club have the option to extend his contract by a further year.

Alex Pritchard

The former Premier League attacking midfielder joined Sunderland in an attempt to regain his lost form through injuries and he did just that. Pritchard is often a key part of Sunderland’s attacking success and the Black Cats struggle to replace him when he misses out.

His contract expires next July but there’s nothing to suggest the club have the option to trigger an extension.

Ross Stewart

Certainly the name Sunderland fans will be most worried about on this list is top goal-scorer Stewart. Since joining the club from Ross County, Stewart has bagged 34 goals and assisted eight in 72 games.

The Scot was linked with a number of clubs throughout the summer, but Sunderland do indeed have the option to extend his contract a further year.