Rotherham United’s season so far: Standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Rotherham United have enjoyed their best start to a Championship season under long-serving, former manager Paul Warne.

The Millers currently sit in 8th place, accumulating just one loss in their opening nine league outings.

Although things look on the up for Rotherham United, there is some bad news that comes with it. Manager Warne has been appointed Derby County boss this week, which may come as a surprise to many.

A hard run awaits for the South Yorkshire side following the end of the September international break, and with the club losing their boss, it could be a nervy month.

With no games until next weekend, we take the opportunity to look at the season so far for Rotherham United…

Standout players?

Dan Barlaser has unsurprisingly set the Championship alight in the opening months of the season, already providing four assists from a deep midfield position.

Skipper Richard Wood had his doubters in pre-season, but the 37-year-old centre-half has proved why he is an important figure in the starting XI, netting four goals whilst being as solid as ever at the back. Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson also has a massive part to play in the Millers’ impressive defensive performances this season, conceding just six goals so far.

Chiedozie Ogbene has thrived in his new role after converting from a wing-back to a striker, causing defenders all sorts of problems, rewarding himself with four league goals this season.

Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy also deserves a mention, who is looking like a real asset on the right flank.

Areas to improve?

While there are mostly positives, there is one area of improvement that Rotherham United could work on.

The cutting edge in certain games could eventually become a problem for the Millers, with some promising attacks sometimes getting wasted, setting the other side on a quick counter attack. Set pieces have provided the most goals this season, with open play attacking situations needing work.

The Yorkshire outfit have already picked up five draws, where in some of them games they could’ve come away with all three points if their finishing had more quality.

1 of 10 Prior to becoming Birmingham City boss, who was John Eustace the assistant manager of? West Ham Derby County Watford QPR

January agenda?

With manager Warne being announced as the new Derby County boss, some key players may be the centre of attention in January.

Star men Ogbene and Barlaser are out of contract at the end of the season, and should the duo not want to renew their contracts, the club may decide to cash in during the winter window.

In terms of incomings, a striker addition would really boost Rotherham United’s options up top. The club were actively seeking a new front man during the summer window, but in the end were unable to identify the right target.