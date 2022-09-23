Revealed: The highest-rated Rotherham United players on FIFA 23

The full release of FIFA 23 is on the horizon, bringing a new year of excitement in the FIFA community.

With ratings now confirmed and available to see, here we look at Rotherham United’s top 10 highest-rated players on FIFA 23…

10. Richard Wood – 66

Skipper Wood has barely broken into the top 10, with five other players at the club having the same rating. The 37-year-old has received a +1 upgrade from his card last year, with his only stat upgrade being his defending, going from 65 to 66.

9. Viktor Johansson – 66

The Millers’ number one is in 9th spot on this list, and even though the club had the best defence in League One last season, has kept the same rating as last year’s game.

8. Shane Ferguson – 67

Northern Ireland international Ferguson is next on the list, who has maintained the same rating as he was on FIFA 22, despite receiving a downgrade of five to his pace and two to his dribbling.

7. Grant Hall – 67

The first player on the list to have been given a downgrade is Middlesbrough loanee Hall, who was 69 rated last year. Having featured in just eight league games for his parent club last season, the decrease in his rating seems like a fair decision.

6. Ben Wiles – 67

Academy graduate Wiles is one of a handful of players to earn himself an upgrade, going from 66 to 67 rated following his blistering performances last season.

The midfielder has seen an increase of six to his shooting stat, whilst his passing has been upped by one.

5. Ollie Rathbone – 68

After such an impressive debut season at the Millers, Rathbone has received an upgrade of two to his FIFA 23 card.

The 25-year-old appeared in 42 games last season as Rotherham United gained automatic promotion from League One to the Championship.

4. Cameron Humphreys – 68

Summer signing from Belgian side Zulte Waregem Humphreys is next on the list, who is already becoming a fan-favourite amongst supporters of the Yorkshire club.

The centre-back has been upgraded by one from FIFA 22, with his pace and defending stats earning hikes.

3. Wes Harding – 68

The final 68 rated player for Rotherham United is versatile defender Harding, who has started the new season in immense form. The 25-year-old has remained the same rating, but has had a change of position from a RWB to a CB, with a place in the back-three now being his best position.

2. Chiedozie Ogbene – 69

Irish international Ogbene receives the biggest upgrade on this list, going from 66 rated to 69, getting an increase on every stat on his card.

The 25-year-old has had a position change from RM to RWB after playing the whole of last season in a defensive position, but now has played every game this season as a striker.

1. Dan Barlaser – 71

Midfielder Barlaser tops the charts for the highest-rated player at the club, earning himself an upgrade from 69 to 71 after being one of the Millers’ standout players last season.

The former Newcastle United man is already proving why he takes top spot this season, picking up four assists in the first nine league outings.