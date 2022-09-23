Revealed: The highest-rated League Two centre-backs on FIFA 23 including Bradford City and Swindon Town stars

FIFA 23 will be released to the masses next week, and player ratings have now emerged.

So here, ahead of the release, we look at the top 10 highest-rated League Two centre-backs on the game…

10. Yann Songo’o, Bradford City – 64

A whole host of players were tied at 64 overall, but Songo’o is the first to make it on our list.

77 physical is his standout attribute as he moves from CDM to the heart of defence.

9. Tom Anderson, Doncaster Rovers – 64

After Doncaster Rovers’ relegation, centre-back Anderson has seen his rating hit with a -2 downgrade.

He still holds a strong rating of 80 for his physicality, but he’s one of the slowest in the league with 34 pace.

8. Micky Demetriou, Newport County – 64

Demetriou has seen a significant downgrade of -5 to his pace but he still holds a well-rounded card for a centre-back.

The Newport County man stays at the same overall for FIFA 23.

7. Omar Beckles, Leyton Orient – 64

Towering Orient man Beckles is the first and only player from the League Two table-toppers to feature on this list.

Like many, his 54 pace doesn’t flatter, but a physical rating of 78 should make him a powerful presence at the back.

6. John-Joe O’Toole, Mansfield Town – 64

Versatile veteran O’Toole is the final player to come in at 64 rated in FIFA 23, with his previous exploits further up the pitch giving him a pretty well-balanced card for a centre-back.

1 of 10 Prior to becoming Birmingham City boss, who was John Eustace the assistant manager of? West Ham Derby County Watford QPR

5. Joe Mattock, Harrogate Town – 65

Mattock is the first of five League Two centre-backs to earn a silver card in FIFA 23.

He drops from a 68 rating in his move from LWB to centre-back but still ranks as one of the league’s best in his position.

4. Jordan Turnbull, Tranmere Rovers – 65

Turnbull earns a +1 rating boost in the new game, with his +6 upgrade to physicality lifting him up from a bronze.

The centre-back will be hoping to maintain is place as one of the league’s best centre-backs after his move to Prenton Park.

3. Angus MacDonald, Swindon Town – 65

The Swindon Town man has seen his rating drop by two from FIFA 22.

He’s seen -7 downgrades in both pace and physicality but maintains a silver card in the new instalment.

2. Jon Guthrie, Northampton Town – 66

Tied as the top-rated League Two centre-back in FIFA 23 is Guthrie, who surprisingly doesn’t earn an upgrade despite a strong 2021/22 season.

In fact, the only change to his card in the new game is a -2 downgrade to his pace.

1. Alex Pearce, AFC Wimbledon – 66

After dropping from the Championship to League Two, Pearce is tied with Guthrie as the division’s best centre-back in FIFA 23.

He’s dropped by two ratings but despite a downgrade in physicality, he still holds a respectable 72 overall in that attribute.