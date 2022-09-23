Revealed: The highest-rated League One strikers on FIFA 23 including Peterborough United and Derby County men

FIFA 23 is just around the corner and with the game set to be released next week, player ratings have emerged.

Now that all of the ratings have been released, we look at the top 10 strikers in League one…

10. Sam Vokes, Wycombe Wanderers – 68

Former Burnley man Vokes starts off our list as one of many 68 rated players.

Vokes has received a +2 upgrade for this years game, receiving boosts to almost every stat, with his highest stat being his 82 physical.

9. Alfie May, Cheltenham Town – 68

After scoring an impressive 23 goals last season, May has received a +4 to his overall, bringing him from a bronze to a silver card. His blistering speed is highlighted on his FIFA card as his highest stat is his 87 pace.

8. Cole Stockton, Morecambe – 68

Stockton has received a +4 upgrade to his card taking him to 68 rated after he also scored 23 goals last season.

The Morecambe front man has received upgrades across the board, with his physical his highest rated stat at 79.

7. Josh Windass, Sheffield Wednesday – 68

After an injury plagued season last year, Windass has remained at a respectable 68 rating. He will be looking to stay fit this season, if he does it is very possible that he will receive an upgrade as the season goes on.

Windass’ highest rated stat is his 87 pace.

6. James Collins, Derby County – 68

Follwing a disappointing season last year with Cardiff City, Collins has been hit with a -2 downgrade to his card, bringing him down to 68 rated.

His most worrying stat decrease will be the -6 he has suffered to his pace, though his physical remains his highest stat at a solid 80.

5. Jack Marriott, Peterborough United – 68

Marriott’s rating has stayed at 68 for this year’s game.

He will be determined to prove himself as one of the division’s top strikers following Posh’s relegation back to League One.

4. Michael Smith, Sheffield Wednesday – 68

Sheffield Wednesday summer signing Smith has seen his rating boosted by +1 this year, after winning Rotherham United’s player of the season for the 21/22 campaign.

Although his overall has been upgraded he has seen his pace decline by -7.

3. Mallik Wilks, Sheffield Wednesday – 68

Wilks is our third and final Sheffield Wednesday player to make it into our top ten list, also rated 68.

Wilks has received a downgrade of -1 following a below average season at Hull City. His main attribute, his pace, remains unchanged at 82.

2. David McGoldrick, Derby County – 70

The runner-up on our list is new Derby County striker McGoldrick, who comes in at 70 rated this year.

This 70 rating is after a -3 downgrade from last years game, although 70 is a very respectable rating, his stats are in harsh decline. McGoldrick’s pace has dropped by -7 to 58.

His shooting and his dribbling are tied as his best stats, both at 71.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough United – 71

The highest rated striker in League One this season is Peterborough United captain Clarke-Harris with a rating of 71. His rating has stayed identical to last years game but he has seen small upgrades to his dribbling and passing stats after a strong season in the Championship.

His physical stat is his highest at a rating of 78.