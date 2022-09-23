Revealed: The highest-rated League One centre midfielders in FIFA 23 including Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County stars

The full release of FIFA 23 is upon us, and player ratings have now been revealed.

Here, we look at the highest-rated League One centre midfielders (CM) on FIFA 23…

10. Sam Morsy, Ipswich Town – 67

Ipswich Town’s Egyptian midfielder Morsy is the first admission onto the list of League One’s highest-rated centre midfielders on FIFA 23.

The former Middlesbrough man has received a downgrade of three to his overall rating from last year’s game.

9. Joe Morrell, Portsmouth – 67

Welshman Morrell is the first player on the list with an upgrade to his FIFA 23 card after the 25-year-old had a 66 rated card on FIFA 22.

The most notable stat on his silver base card is 72 dribbling, which has seen an increase of two.

8. Jack Taylor, Peterborough United – 68

Posh star Taylor is next on the list, keeping the same rating of 68 ahead of the release of the new game.

The Irishman has received a hefty plus four upgrade to his shooting stat, whilst 73 pace remains as his highest-rated stat on his card.

7. Korey Smith, Derby County – 68

Derby County’s Smith is next in the pecking order, joining the Rams from Swansea City during the summer transfer window.

The experienced man has been hit with a -1 downgrade from FIFA 22, but has kept three of the same stats on his card.

6. Panutche Camara, Ipswich Town – 68

The second Ipswich Town man to feature on this list so far is former Plymouth Argyle man Camara, who has earned himself an upgrade of three from last year.

He has a very well-rounded card, with 83 pace standing out.

5. Jeando Fuchs, Peterborough United – 69

Summer signing from Dundee United Fuchs is Peterborough United’s second and last inclusion on this list.

The Cameroonian has received a +1 upgrade, with an increase of six to his physical to take it to 81 being his biggest stat jump.

4. Jason Knight, Derby County – 69

The talented Knight now has his highest ever rated card on FIFA, earning himself an upgrade of one to 69.

His stats are very close to one another, with dribbling and physical topping the charts on his card with 70.

3. Cameron Brannagan, Oxford United – 70

Oxford United’s star man Brannagan has received a +4 upgrade, the biggest on this list, after enjoying a successful season last time out on a personal level.

Despite being 70 rated, the 26-year-old only has one stat over 70, with is a physical rating of 71.

2. Conor Hourihane, Derby County – 72

Ireland international Hourihane takes the joint-top spot for the highest-rated League One centre midfielders in FIFA 23 at 72 rated.

The experienced midfielder has been given a downgrade of two, but that still is enough to match the rating of the last player on this list.

1. Barry Bannan, Sheffield Wednesday – 72

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Bannan takes top spot after arguably being one of the best players in the division last season. The Scotsman surprisingly receives a downgrade of one to his card.

76 dribbling and 75 passing are the highest stats on his base card – two impressive stats for a third tier FIFA card.