Revealed: The highest-rated League One centre-backs including Derby County and Portsmouth men

FIFA 23 will be released to the masses next week and player ratings have now emerged.

Here, we reveal the highest-rated League One centre-backs in the latest instalment of the popular game series…

10. Luke Woolfenden, Ipswich Town – 68

Frankie Kent, George Edmundson and Sean Raggett also earned 68 overalls, but it’s Woolfenden who is first up on our list.

The promising centre-back has seen his overall rise by two, with every attribute apart from his dribbling improving.

9. Stuart Findlay, Oxford United – 68

Oxford United summer signing Findlay is next, earning a top 10 spot on his first card with the U’s.

He’s maintained the same overall as last year, though FIFA 23 sees him drop by two in pace to 55.

8. James Chester, Derby County – 68

Veteran centre-back Chester is Derby County’s first appearance on the list.

He earns a spot in the top 10 despite dropping by three overalls, losing pace, dribbling, defending and physical attributes.

7. Joe Jacobson, Wycombe Wanderers – 68

Jacobson is the first and only player on this list to change position, moving from left-back to centre-back.

He’s seen a huge drop of -17 in his pace but his defending and physical attributes have both risen by three.

6. Nathan Thompson, Peterborough United – 69

Thompson grows by one overall after impressing for Posh in the Championship.

He holds an impressive card with 80 physical and 70 pace, a solid attribute for a 69 rated centre-back.

5. Michael Ihiekwe, Sheffield Wednesday – 69

Ihiekwe surprisingly drops by one despite helping Rotherham United to promotion last season.

That doesn’t keep him out the top five on this list though, boasting a high physical rating of 79.

4. Michael Morrison, Portsmouth – 69

Portsmouth’s summer signing Morrison has seen a -3 drop on his new card in FIFA 23, with his pace, defending and physical all taking fairly significant hits after his drop to League One.

3. Ryan Tafazolli, Wycombe Wanderers – 69

The second Wycombe Wanderers defender to feature is towering centre-back Tafazolli.

He rises by an impressive +3 in FIFA 23, earning boosts to his defending and physical despite a -8 drop in pace.

2. Mads Andersen, Barnsley – 69

Andersen’s overall has dropped by three despite only seeing a downgrade in defending, which has gone from 73 to 69.

He still earns a place among the top 10 League One centre-backs though.

1. Curtis Davies, Derby County – 70

Finally, as the outright best League One centre-back in FIFA 23 is Derby County favourite Davies.

The veteran impressed despite the Rams’ relegation and maintains his 70 overall in the new game.