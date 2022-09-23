‘Only one winner’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend.

This Saturday, two teams hoping to push towards the Championship clash in a fixture which should prove to be an interesting bout.

The Owls have started well, but their defeat midweek against Burton Albion leaves question marks over how they’ll react.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were one win away from promotion last season, but they haven’t started well and remain underdogs this weekend.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Darren Moore is an incredibly likeable manager and his style seems to be having success this season. Their squad is very strong for this level, but the competition in League One means a promotion push won’t be straight forward.

“Ainsworth has done a great job on a budget, but the slow start partnered with the links to Rotherham United, could mean the wheels are beginning to come off the Wycombe Wanderers machine.

“I think this will be a closely fought game, but there’ll be only one winner.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

1 of 10 Prior to becoming Birmingham City boss, who was John Eustace the assistant manager of? West Ham Derby County Watford QPR

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield Wednesday were inconsistent last time round. They remain so, but a good performance in the 2-2 draw in their last league outing v Ipswich should hold them in good stead for tomorrow’s game.

“Wycombe don’t look like the side they were last season. Ainsworth is once again being linked with a move away and how that might effect his side’s performances on the pitch remains to be seen.

“Still, despite that, I’m backing Sheffield Wednesday to claim a somewhat comfortable win tomorrow, in what should be an exciting clash in League One.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Wycombe Wanderers