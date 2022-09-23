‘Only a matter of time’ – Crewe Alexandra v Mansfield Town prediction: The72

Crewe Alexandra host Mansfield Town on Saturday with the teams separated in the League Two standings by a single point.

The Railwaymen are looking to bounce back to League One at the first attempt after relegation last term, and they have made a positive start to the season.

Alex Morris’ side were victorious in their previous outings, with Courtney Baker-Richardson’s 73rd-minute strike the difference in a narrow clash between the two clubs leaving the Alex in 9th place.

The Stags have started the campaign in a positive fashion and are unbeaten in their last three games, with an impressive home record contributing to the majority of their points gained.

Nigel Clough’s team triumphed on the road in their last match due to goals from Lucas Akins and George Lapslie sinking a despondent Gillingham side to gain the 7th spot in the table.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“The Alex have been surprising in terms of their results with a lack of recruitment in the summer prompting suggestions they may struggle, but credit to Morris for fine-tuning his side, which balances experience and youth to good effect.

“Surely this is the Stags year after many seasons close to promotion and heavy financial investment from their owners; the quality Clough has added this term has seen an upturn in results compared to the previous campaign.

“It should be a tight affair, but the Nottinghamshire outfit will have extra confidence after their win away from home last time out.”

Score prediction: Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Mansfield Town

Luke Phelps

“I’m surprised with how well Crewe have started the new season. I feared for them after their relegation last year but they’re looking solid.

“Mansfield though are looking typically strong in League Two. I think it’s only a matter of time before they’re a League One side and if that’s to happen this season then they need to win these challenging away games.

“There’s little to split the two sides other than the amount of goals Mansfield have score this season – three more than Crewe as it stands.

“This will be a really tight game but I’m going to go for a narrow away win.”

Score prediction: Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Mansfield Town