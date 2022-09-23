‘Might not fancy their chances’ – Newport County v Carlisle United prediction: The72

Carlisle United make the long trip to south Wales on Saturday to face Newport County in League Two.

Paul Simpson’s side are yet to register a win on the road this term, with just two of their opening ten league goals coming away from Brunton Park. Nevertheless, United will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Newport County who are suffering a serious slump in form.

The Exiles have failed to take a single point or score a single goal in their last four outings, and have lost their last two home fixtures – one of which to fellow Cumbrian outfit Barrow. However, James Rowberry’s men have shown glimpses of what they can do when at the races, with a 3-2 win over League One high-flyers Portsmouth in the EFL Cup earlier this season, followed up by a 4-0 drubbing of Harrogate Town in North Yorkshire.

The Rodney Parade faithful will be desperate for their side to rekindle the performance level shown during the middle of last season, before a drop in form towards the end of the season quashed their play-off aspirations.

Here, a handful of The 72’s writer’s make their prediction for Saturday afternoon’s clash…

Ryan Murray

”Carlisle United have hit a purple patch in recent weeks, and will hope they can hit a similar run to the one sparked by Simpson’s return last February, which ultimately saved the club from relegation. Kristian Dennis’ impressive goals tally has helped propel the Blues in the right direction, and the ex-St. Mirren striker will be relishing a contest against one of the league’s worst defences.

“Indeed, County have conceded 13 goals in just eight League Two fixtures, with their one clean sheet coming during their thumping win in Harrogate. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to contain a confident attacking side, so expect an away victory in this one.”

Score prediction: Newport County 1 – 3 Carlisle United

Luke Phelps

“Looking at the league table, neither of these two sides are doing so well this season, but it’s Carlisle United who go into this game with the better form.

“Newport are really struggling right now. They look desperate for a win and they might not fancy their chances so much against a Carlisle United side who’ve come into better form in recent weeks.

“Still, it’s a difficult one to predict, and this feels like the kind of cagey affair that will end up as a draw. I don’t think there’ll be many too goals in this one though.”

Score prediction: Newport County 1 – 1 Carlisle United