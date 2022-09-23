Defender recently released by Swansea City now training with Grimsby Town

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has confirmed former Mariners defender Ryan Bennett is training with the club after he was released by Swansea City at the start of this month.

Grimsby Town saw Bennett come through their youth ranks after he signed from Ipswich Town’s U18s in 2006.

The centre-back would go on to become a regular for the Mariners’ first-team before being snapped up by Peterborough United. He’s since enjoyed a successful career playing both Premier League and Championship football, but after falling out of favour at Swansea City, he was released by the club at the start of this month.

Now, amid his situation, it has emerged that he is currently training with former club Grimsby.

Mariners boss Hurst made the revelation while speaking to BBC Humberside Sport, stating that they first spoke about the matter last week. He failed to rule out anything further developing from the training stint, but insisted that’s all it is at the moment.

🎥 @officialgtfc boss Paul Hurst reveals to us that Ryan Bennett is training with the club. ⚽️ The 32-year-old is a free agent having recently left Swansea City.#gtfc | #bbcfootball | @RadioHumberside | @BBCSportWales pic.twitter.com/QlZZYXeD7I — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) September 22, 2022

What could be next for Bennett?

The 32-year-old defender’s departure from Swansea City seemed the right decision for all.

He didn’t figure in Russell Martin’s plans or fit into the play style particularly well, so a release allows him to search for a new club outside the transfer window rather than seeing limited action through until January.

He’d certainly make for an eye-catching addition for Grimsby Town, returning to where he first made his breakthrough.

However, from Hurst’s words, it seems both the player and the club are just taking it one step at a time for now with Bennett keen to maintain his fitness while he remains without a club.