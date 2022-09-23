‘Could be in for a long afternoon’ – Bradford City v AFC Wimbledon prediction: The72

Bradford City host AFC Wimbledon in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Bradford City are looking to push towards the upper echelons of the table in Mark Hughes’ first full season in charge at Valley Parade, and their recent form has seen them do just that.

The Bantams are five undefeated in the league, winning their last three to move up to 5th place in the League Two table.

They should be confident coming into this one too, with a struggling AFC Wimbledon making the journey up from South London. The Dons have dropped to 17th after four consecutive defeats, so Johnnie Jackson will be hoping his side can turn around their form and arrest the slide sooner rather than later.

Now, ahead of this Saturday’s meeting, a handful of our writers have made their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“On paper, there should only be one winner here.

“Hughes’ Bantams are showing why many had them tipped for a serious promotion push this season and they look to be turning Valley Parade into somewhat of a fortress again, going undefeated at home so far.

“As for AFC Wimbledon, I do fear for them coming into this one. Their poor form combined with the injury to Nathan Young-Coombes means they could be in for a long afternoon here.

“The Dons have the talent in their ranks to turn around their poor form and move back up the table, but it won’t start here.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Luke Phelps

“Bradford City look like real promotion contenders this season. Mark Hughes is working his magic and he’ll view this game as a must-win on his side’s route to promotion.

“It certainly won’t be an easy one though – AFC Wimbledon still have firepower and quality in their ranks following their drop down from League One, but the Bantams have all the momentum.

“In front of a home crowd, I’m expecting Bradford to claim a routine win this weekend, and they might yet have a bit of fun in front of goal if they can start on the front foot.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 3-1 AFC Wimbledon