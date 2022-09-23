‘Could be a turning point’ – Walsall v Tranmere Rovers prediction: The72

Walsall welcome Tranmere Rovers in a League Two clash on Saturday.

The Saddlers were optimistic coming into the season after a takeover in the summer by an American consortium led to an extensive turnover in the playing staff, but they yet to show a considerable improvement.

Michael Flynn’s side tasted defeat to early league leaders Leyton Orient in their previous fixture; Omar Beckles’ second-half goal was the difference between the teams, leaving the Midlands outfit in 15th place.

As for Tranmere Rovers, they have had an inconsistent beginning to their campaign, with Micky Mellon’s job status questioned by some section of the support as to whether he can drive the club to promotion.

Mellon’s team were impressive in their last game by beating the high-flying Salford City 1-0, with a goal from Josh Hawkes the defining moment in securing a vital away win.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Walsall started strongly under Flynn, and Danny Johnson was on fire in the opening fixtures, but the goals have seemed to dry up, leaving the Saddlers’ weaknesses exposed; they may need another transfer window to become competitive in the top half.

“Rovers were a quality outfit last season and narrowly missed out on the play-offs, but they have regressed with the future aims of the club called into question in recent weeks, although they still have plenty of quality in their squad.

“The first goal will be crucial, and I’m backing Walsall to get it.”

Score prediction: Walsall 1-0 Tranmere Rovers

1 of 10 Prior to becoming Birmingham City boss, who was John Eustace the assistant manager of? West Ham Derby County Watford QPR

James Ray

“Tranmere Rovers are side many believe have the quality in their ranks to challenge for promotion but they’re yet to really show it this season.

“A clash with Walsall presents them with a good chance to get a run going though, so this could be a turning point for them.

“The Saddlers have looked poor after an encouraging start and, to put it bluntly, I can’t see them getting a win here. I reckon Tranmere will have what it takes to make it two in a row here.”

Score prediction: Walsall 1-2 Tranmere Rovers