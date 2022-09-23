Burnley contracts: Who’s out of contract in 2023 and who has one-year options in their current deals?

Burnley made a lot of drastic changes to their playing squad in the summer just gone, and we could see a few more changes next summer as well.

The Clarets signed a horde of new players, as well as bringing in a new manager in Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian has his side sitting in 4th place of the table as things stand and his side certainly look like promotion contenders.

With January fast-approaching, clubs might start to turn their attentions to those who are our of contract next summer.

Here we look at all the Burnley players out of contract in 2023 and discuss whether or not the club have one-year options in their deals…

Johann Berg Gudmundsson

The Icelandic midfielder has recently returned from injury, coming back into the side to prove his worth in the Championship.

But he’s out of contract next summer after signing an extended deal in January 2021, but there’s nothing to suggest that the club have any kind of extension to his current contract.

Ashley Barnes

Barnes was originally out of contract last summer, but the club activated a one-year extension to his stay meaning he’s under contract at Turf Moor until 2023.

It also means that the club don’t have another one-year options for Barnes, who’s yet to score in eight Championship appearances so far this season.

Ashley Westwood

Westwood signed a new Burnley contract in 2020. It keeps him at the club until 2023 but again, there’s nothing to suggest that there’s a one-year option in his current contract.

The 32-year-old suffered a serious injury towards the end of last season and he’s still a way from returning to the side, so whether or not he’ll return in time to earn a new deal remains to be seen.

Kevin Long

Long looks to be well out-of-favour at Turf Moor. He’s yet to feature this season owing to injury but towards the end of the summer transfer window, Alan Nixon revealed that the Clarets were open to letting him leave.

He’s out of contract next summer and it seems unlikely that he’ll earn an extension 0 there’s no one-year option for Long either.

Matthew Lowton

Lowton was another who Nixon said that Burnley were open to letting leave. His only appearance under Kompany has come in the Carabao Cup and he’s been left out of the last three matchday squads in the Championship entirely.

At 33, it seems like Lowton’s time at Burnley is drawing to an end. And again, there’s no reports claiming that the club can extend Lowton’s deal by a further year should they want to.

Will Norris

The 29-year-old Norris is yet to feature under Kompany. Bailey Peacock-Farrell is no.2 to Aro Muric, leaving Norris out in the cold.

Norris is another name who doesn’t seem to have a contract option in his current deal, so it seems likely that he might move on next summer.