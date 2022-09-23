‘A really difficult afternoon’ – Barnsley v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Barnsley welcome Charlton Athletic to Oakwell this weekend in League One.

Barnsley fans will be hoping for an immediate return back to the Championship following their relegation last time out. So far they are definitely in the conversation, but there’s room for improvements in their performances.

Charlton Athletic underwent another big summer of change in an attempt to right the wrongs of last year’s 13th place finish. So far, manager Ben Garner’s fortunes appear similar to those of Johnnie Jackson’s and the Addicks sit 14th after nine games.

Ahead of the clash a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Barnsley had a very disappointing year last time out, but they’ve started a lot better this season and they’ll be hoping to keep themselves in promotion contention for as long as possible.

“Charlton Athletic once again are having an underwhelming season and having won just two league games so far this season, they’ll be huge underdogs coming into this weekend.

“I can see this one being a lot closer than the league table suggests and whilst both teams need three points, I can see neither team managing to come away with maximum points.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Barnsley look like they’re coming good after their poor start to the season, whereas Charlton look to have taken their foot off the gas a little.

“The Addicks aren’t losing many games but they’re winning that many either. Going into this one though, the Tykes look much more formidable and with the home crowd behind them, I think it could make for a really difficult afternoon for Charlton.

“This one could go either way and I don’t think it’ll be a landslide for Barnsley, but I do think they’ll win this one.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Charlton Athletic