‘A lot to be desired’ – Peterborough United v Port Vale prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Port Vale this weekend in League One.

The Posh are newly-relegated this season and at the moment, they’ve yet to really test the waters of the play-offs. Peterborough United sit just inside the top-half and will see this one as a must-win game.

Port Vale are enjoying their first year in the third-tier. They sit in a comfortable mid-table position, but they mustn’t rest on their laurels, and they’ll know that three points this weekend would go a long way.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Peterborough United have left a lot to be desired so far this season. They are still within touching distance of the top-six, but their loss against Bolton Wanderers last week will only fill the visitors with confidence.

“Port Vale have been stronger than many expected, and a win would see them leapfrog their opposition this weekend. It isn’t an easy place to play, but they’ll undoubtedly aim to take the game to the hosts.

“A win for either team could see them climb significant places in the league table, and personally I can see Posh just edging this one with their natural squad ability getting them over the line.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-0 Port Vale

Luke Phelps

“Posh are always a force in League One, and in Grant McCann they have a manager who knows the division, so I expect Peterborough to climb up the table in time.

“They ended a terrible run of form last time out with a win over Spurs’ U21 in the cup and that might just be the catalyst they need to return to winning ways in the league.

“Port Vale though are no pushovers. They’re more than holding their own in the third tier, but for me, I really can only see a Peterborough win this weekend.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-1 Port Vale