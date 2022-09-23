3 out-of-work managers who could be a good fit for Rotherham United

Rotherham United recently saw Paul Warne make the switch to Derby County.

Rotherham United’s beloved manager is now gone, and it’s of course left fans upset and concerned for the future.

Still, the Millers sit in the top half of the Championship table and so the opening in South Yorkshire will be an attractive one.

The usual suspects are being linked so far including Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, but are there any managers on the managerial free agent market who could be a good fit?

Here we look at three out-of-work managers who could be a good fit for Rotherham United…

Jonathan Woodgate

Woodgate may be an unattractive option for many, but his last showing with Bournemouth proved that he’s a coach who can provide at this level.

In fairness, he had a much better, much more fast-paced squad at his disposal when at Bournemouth compared to Boro, but Rotherham have their fair share of pace and attacking flair, and so this might not be such a bad fit after all.

He remains unemployed but he’s often linked with Championship openings, and he might yet come onto the Millers’ radar.

Tony Pulis

It’s being said that Rotherham’s next managerial preference is Ainsworth. That suggests that the Millers want a manager who plays a more direct, somewhat old school way, and one Tony Pulis is a manager who could deliver that.

His last showing in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday was certainly one to forget. But he remains a hugely experienced and respected manager in the Football League who has a lot to offer.

Maybe on a short-term basis, Pulis could be a good fit for Rotherham.

Sean Dyche

With the above in mind, another manager who might fit the ethos at Rotherham United is Sean Dyche. Of course, this would be an ambitious pursuit for the Millers, but the club shouldn’t underestimate themselves in their search for a new manager.

Warne leaves behind him a squad full of talented players and a lot of bright youngsters too. They’re holding their own in the Championship this season and a lot of managers might see the Rotherham opening as the perfect project.

Dyche would be a real coup for the Millers, but it’s definitely a long-shot.