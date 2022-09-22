West Brom boss says he wanted to sign 26-year-old before he joined Middlesbrough last month

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has revealed that he wanted to sign Matt Clarke from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, before he joined Middlesbrough.

Clarke, 26, left Brighton to join Middlesbrough in a permanent deal last month.

The centre-back has since featured five times for Boro in the Championship, ending his time at Brighton which didn’t go quite to plan.

He joined the club from Portsmouth in 2019 but left without ever making his debut, instead spending time on loan with Derby County, and last season with West Brom.

Clarke played under Bruce in the second half of the season and he clearly impressed, with Bruce now revealing that he wanted to bring the Englishman back to The Hawthorns this summer.

He told Express and Star:

“I don’t mind telling you, we were looking for Clarke.

“We had to buy him if that was the case, and we had to wait – if nobody did buy him, then we were in pole position to sign him on loan. Middlesbrough then bought him, so Erik (Pieters) came into the equation.”

Clarke featured 33 times for West Brom in the Championship last season. This time round, Bruce’s side are struggling near the foot the table – they sit in 21st place, just one place ahead of Middlesbrough in 22nd.

A missed oppurtunity…

Bruce eventually brought in Erik Pieters who looks like a good signing, and Martin Kelly as well.

But the capture of Clarke would’ve been a really good signing for the Baggies, who’ve got some defensive frailties this season.

They’ve conceded 14 in their opening 10 games of the season, with Boro also struggling with 15 goals conceded so far.

Clarke looks a solid signing for Boro and fans will be hoping that he and Chris Wilder’s other summer signings can propel Middlesbrough up the table.

West Brom host Swansea City at the start of next month, whilst Middlesbrough head to Coventry City.