Watford forward reveals clear stance on Rob Edwards’ situation amid recent criticism

Watford striker Keinan Davis has made it clear that there is no desire for a change of manager amid recent criticism of Rob Edwards.

Watford’s season got off to the perfect start with a home win over Sheffield United on the opening day.

However, form has faltered and the Hornets have won just twice in the Championship since. Three wins, five draws and two losses from 10 games leaves them in 10th, with patchy form of late leading to concerns among some fans.

Manager Edwards has come under fire in recent weeks amid the poor form, with some wondering if the new boss is up to the task after making the step up from League Two.

Now though, amid the criticism of the boss, summer signing Davis has made clear the players’ stance on the managerial situation.

As quoted by the Watford Observer, Davis stated they ‘definitely’ don’t want a change of coach, stating he is deserving of the opportunity to try and get the club back to the Premier League. He said

“We don’t want a change of coach, definitely not.

“It’s not been a simple time because we’ve had players that were almost leaving, Kortney and me have come in, and then there have been other changes behind the scenes.

“The gaffer needed to be given full control. He needed to be able to move things around.

“Now he’s got the opportunity to show he can take us up.”

Ruthless Watford…

There’s no hiding the fact that the Hornets have been pretty ruthless with sackings in the past, with a whole host of managers making their way through the doors at Vicarage Road over the years.

But, if there’s a time to move away from that, it’s now.

Edwards is a promising young manager who will need time and backing to get things right, as proven by their recent form. Davis’ words’ show that he has the players’ support in his bid to do so, suggesting that they’re keen for some stability under a new boss too.

The Watford boss does need to turn form around if they want to stay in and around the upper echelons of the table though.

Sheffield United and Norwich City have looked formidable in recent weeks, while the play-off fight looks set to be as intense as ever, so the Hornets will have to get back to the top of their game sooner rather than later.