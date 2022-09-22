‘Should be a straightforward one’ – Stevenage v Harrogate Town prediction: The72

Stevenage host Harrogate Town in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Stevenage sit 4th place of the table compared to Harrogate Town who sit in 18th.

Stevenage have enjoyed a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign under stalwart Football League manager Steve Evans, whose side have taken 19 points from their opening nine games.

Simon Weaver’s Harrogate meanwhile have started slowly, picking up just eight points in their opening nine games and having lost five of their last six in all competitions.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for Saturday’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Looking at the table, and given the fact that Stevenage are at home, this one should be a straightforward one to predict.

“Steve Evans is a classic name in Football League management and it’s no surprise to see his side up in the top-six places.

“But if Stevenage are to stay there come May then they need to be winning games like this one. It certainly won’t be easy though – Harrogate remain a threat and they could burst into life at any second.

“Stevenage must remain weary, but I think they’ll win this one.”

Score prediction: Stevenage 2-0 Harrogate Town

James Ray

“With Harrogate in their current vein of form, Stevenage will be one of the last League Two teams they want to face.

“Evans’ side have been formidable at home and look as though they might be a real problem towards the top end of the table after a busy summer of recruitment – as has become routine for teams managed by Evans.

“Boro should be more than confident against a Harrogate side that just can’t buy a win at the moment.

“The season started promisingly for Simon Weaver and co but I can’t see their recent struggles ending here. I’m going for a pretty comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Stevenage 2-0 Harrogate Town