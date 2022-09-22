Sheffield United yet to open new contract talks with key player, deal expires next summer

Sheffield United have not opened talks with midfielder Ollie Norwood yet, a report from The Star has said.

Sheffield United’s start to the season has been a strong one, with Norwood a mainstay in their success.

The 31-year-old has played all 90 minutes in all but one game, chipping in with one goal and three assists in 10 Championship outings to help the Blades to the summit of the table.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season though, and an update has now emerged on that front from The Star.

They report that Sheffield United are yet to make contact with Norwood over an extended deal at Bramall Lane.

It comes after Paul Heckingbottom stated that he would ‘love to’ hold contract talks with players over the international break but insisted that the matter is out of his hands, pushing it to the back of his mind for now.

Strutting his stuff…

Norwood’s performances are certainly deserving of an extended stay at Bramall Lane.

He’s reaffirmed exactly why he’s a vital cog in Heckingbottom’s midfield, with his vast passing range and creativity helping him standout among the best Championship midfielders on his best form.

The Northern Irishman has been a mainstay since first signing on an initial loan deal in August 2018. He’s notched up 182 appearances in a Sheffield United shirt across all competitions, chipping in with 18 assists in the process.

As said before, he’s showing that he’s still capable of playing a key role in the middle of the park for Heckingbottom’s side, so you would think he’d have his efforts rewarded with a new contract at some point this season.