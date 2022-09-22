Revealed: The highest-rated West Brom players on FIFA 23

Fifa 23’s new web app has been released, with the new player ratings also being announced.

The popular football game will be picked up by millions with fans surely being eager to see where their club’s ratings rank in their respective divisions.

Here we look at West Brom’s top 10 highest rated players on FIFA 23…

10. Jake Livermore, 71

The veteran midfielder has seen his rating decrease by two, but still remains a silver card. Despite his drop in rating Livermore still has some solid stats with 76 physicality surely being the stand-out one.

9. Conor Townsend, 71

The Englishman is a regular starter for the Baggies, making 10 appearances so far this season. However, Townsend has still seen his rating drop by one ahead of this year’s game.

8. Kyle Bartley, 71

The centre-back has featured sporadically so far this campaign and his lack of game-time reflects his current rating, having previously been a 72 rated card last year.

7. Dara O’Shea, 71

O’Shea’s rating is unchanged, with stats such as 72 defending and 73 physicality making him a solid card.

6. Daryl Dike, 71

The American striker’s time at West Brom has been plagued by injury recently but has seen his card massively upgraded having been a 68 overall rating last year.

5. Darnell Furlong, 72

The full-back’s rating remains unchanged with stats such as physicality being upgraded to 72 from the previous 70 rating ahead of this year’s release.

4. Karlan Grant, 73

Despite finding the net 18 times in 44 league outings last season, Grant’s rating has been increased by just one, causing him to remain a silver card.

3. Jed Wallace, 75

The Englishman is West Brom’s first gold card on the game this year having previously been a silver card during his time with Millwall.

2. John Swift, 75

The playmaker has also seen his card be upgraded to gold, stats such as 78 dribbling and 74 shooting making him stand-out as one of the Baggies’ best players on the game.

1 of 10 Charlie Adam announced his retirement yesterday. Who did Blackpool sign him from in 2009? Celtic Rangers Dundee Inverness CT

1. Okay Yokuslu, 75

The Turkish midfielder struggled for minutes last season with both Getafe and Celta Vigo but has still been able to secure a gold rating ahead of this year’s release date.

Head to futwiz.com to find all the latest player ratings for FIFA 23